IBA DG PUT TO REST
Highlights from the Funeral and Burial Service of the late Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director General, Guntila Muleya;
✅ Information and Media Minister, Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa thanked mourners who turned up to bid farewell to the late Independent Broadcasting Authority DG (IBA) Guntila Muleya.
✅ Mr. Mweetwa thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for sending a representative from State House, Private Principal Secretary, Bradford Machila to bid farewell on his behalf.
✅ His untimely death has left the family, friends and Government with so much sorrow.
✅ So far, the police have apprehended 4 suspects in connection with Mr. Muleya’s gluesome murder.
✅Mr. Muleya served this country in various capacities in the private and public sector.
✅ On May 6, 2024, Mr. Muleya took the position IBA Director General on 6th May this year.
✅ Mr. Muleya made a decision to serve the nation without consideration for personal benefit because the jobs he held before joining IBA paid better.
✅ The IBA board, in conjunction with the Minister of Information and Media, took longer appoint for the position of IBA Director General because a competent had to be identified from the many qualified contestants.
✅ Government will continue to appoint people to various positions on merit.
✅ Meanwhile, Information and Media Permanent Secretary regretted the loss saying the late Muleya brought wealth in form of knowledge to the IBA.
✅ Mr. Kawana noted that a few days after Mr. Muleya’s appointment as IBA DG, he was privileged to work with him
and shared his insight on how to enhance broadcasting in the country.
✅ And IBA Board Chairman, Mr.Chikosola Chuula said Mr. Muleya’s commitment to duty has left an indelible mark at the institution.
✅ Despite his brief tenure Mr. Muleya came up with a roadmap of how he wanted to digitise IBA operations, address broadcasting challenges and enhance its growth in the country.
✅ The late IBA Director General also worked with Zambia Breweries, Multichoice and Seedco
✅ May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace
