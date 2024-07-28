IBA DG PUT TO REST



Highlights from the Funeral and Burial Service of the late Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director General, Guntila Muleya;



✅ Information and Media Minister, Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa thanked mourners who turned up to bid farewell to the late Independent Broadcasting Authority DG (IBA) Guntila Muleya.



✅ Mr. Mweetwa thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for sending a representative from State House, Private Principal Secretary, Bradford Machila to bid farewell on his behalf.



✅ His untimely death has left the family, friends and Government with so much sorrow.



✅ So far, the police have apprehended 4 suspects in connection with Mr. Muleya’s gluesome murder.



✅Mr. Muleya served this country in various capacities in the private and public sector.



✅ On May 6, 2024, Mr. Muleya took the position IBA Director General on 6th May this year.



✅ Mr. Muleya made a decision to serve the nation without consideration for personal benefit because the jobs he held before joining IBA paid better.



✅ The IBA board, in conjunction with the Minister of Information and Media, took longer appoint for the position of IBA Director General because a competent had to be identified from the many qualified contestants.



✅ Government will continue to appoint people to various positions on merit.



✅ Meanwhile, Information and Media Permanent Secretary regretted the loss saying the late Muleya brought wealth in form of knowledge to the IBA.



✅ Mr. Kawana noted that a few days after Mr. Muleya’s appointment as IBA DG, he was privileged to work with him

and shared his insight on how to enhance broadcasting in the country.



✅ And IBA Board Chairman, Mr.Chikosola Chuula said Mr. Muleya’s commitment to duty has left an indelible mark at the institution.



✅ Despite his brief tenure Mr. Muleya came up with a roadmap of how he wanted to digitise IBA operations, address broadcasting challenges and enhance its growth in the country.



✅ The late IBA Director General also worked with Zambia Breweries, Multichoice and Seedco



✅ May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace