IBA Director General Guntile Muleya has been found dead in Njolwe area after being abducted  around 17:00hrs yesterday

SAD NEWS

IBA CEO ABDUCTED, FOUND DEAD

Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Broadcasting Authority, Guntila Muleya, has been found dead in Njolwe area.

Njolwe area is 25km from Crossroads Shopping Mall, on Leopards Hill Road.

Details remain murky, but initial reports indicate that Mr. Muleya was abducted after he knocked off from work on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024.

Mr. Guntila Muleya, a former General Manager at Multichoice Zambia, was recently appointed as IBA Director General with effect from May 6, 2024.

He took over from veterabln journalist and administrator, Ms. Josephine Mapoma who served in that capacity from the inception of the Authority in 2013 until 2023.