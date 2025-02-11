Now IBA goes for Diamond TV over WHY Me Insults



10th February 2025, Lusaka – The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) is concerned over Diamond TV’s failure to uphold professionalism during today’s Breakfast Show, which featured Mr. Francis Kapwepwe.



During the programme, the station neglected its responsibility to effectively moderate the programme by not preventing Mr. Kapwepwe from using unpalatable language on air.

The Authority is particularly appalled that the programme moderators failed to address the matter with the seriousness it deserved, reflecting a disregard for journalistic standards that require broadcasters to prevent the use of offensive language.



The IBA wishes to remind Diamond TV of its obligation under Section 24 (I) (e) of the IBA (Amendment) Act No. 26 of 2010, which provides that the programming provided by Commercial Stations must meet the highest standards of journalistic professionalism.



Following this incident, the Authority strongly cautions Diamond TV against such unprofessional conduct as this content violates Zambian cultural values.

Furthermore, the IBA directs Diamond TV to uphold ethical broadcasting practices and ensure adherence to professional standards.



Susen Ndumingu (Mrs.)

ACTING DIRECTOR GENERAL

INDEPENDENT BROADCASTING AUTHORITY (IBA)