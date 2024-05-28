IBA ISSUES GUIDANCE ON REPORTING SENSITIVE MATTERS OF PUBLIC INTEREST

LUSAKA, 28th May, 2024 – The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has called on broadcasting stations to exercise caution when covering matters of public interest such as the recent events surrounding Honourable Jay Emmanuel Banda, Member of Parliament for Petauke Central.

The Authority wishes to guide broadcasting stations to be ethical and uphold journalistic standards such as verifying information, presenting a balanced view of the issue, maintaining objectivity, and refraining from making speculative statements.

In addition, careful consideration must be given to the use of soundbites from sensational sources from the internet and social media platforms that promote tribalism, hate speech and illegal actions. These could potentially threaten public safety and order.

This guidance is issued in the interest of maintaining public safety, peace, welfare, and good order.

Further, the Authority is mandated to issue to any or all broadcasters, advisory opinions relating to broadcasting standards and ethical conduct in broadcasting in accordance with Section 5 of the IBA Act of 2002.

Guntila Muleya

DIRECTOR GENERAL

INDEPENDENT BROADCASTING AUTHORITY