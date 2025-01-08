IBA MOURNS PASTOR MOSES CHILUBA



LUSAKA, 8th January, 2025 – The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) is deeply saddened by the passing of Pastor Moses Chiluba, Founder of CAMNET TV.





Pastor Chiluba was a dedicated leader whose vision and passion for impactful content enriched many lives and uplifted communities.





The Authority will remember him for his cooperation and his role as a unifier, that brought stakeholders together to address issues in the broadcasting industry.





His passing is a great loss, not only to CAMNET TV but to the entire broadcasting community.





The IBA extends its heartfelt condolences to Pastor Chiluba’s wife, family, the management and staff of CAMNET TV, and all his colleagues. May his soul rest in eternal peace.



Susen Z. Ndumingu (Mrs.)



ACTING DIRECTOR GENERAL



INDEPENDENT BROADCASTING AUTHORITY