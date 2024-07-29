IBA OFFICES CLOSED FOR INVESTIGATIONS

By Tellah Hazinji

Independent Broadcasting Authority-IBA- offices have been closed off for investigations while workers have been ordered to continue reporting for work and sit in the theatre hall within Mass Media as investigations unfold.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says investigations into the matter are progressing well and has assured that the public will be given regular updates.

Mr. Kawana says updates pertaining to the investigation will only come from the police or the Ministry of Information and Media and not any other.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kawana has urged members of the public to desist from spreading falsehoods during this period and allow the police and other investigative wings to do their job.

Yesterday, police arrested IBA Finance Director Francis Chipyoka in connection with the murder of IBA Director General Guntila Muleya.

PHOENIX NEWS