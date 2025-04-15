IBA OPENS 32 NEW FREQUENCIES FOR RADIO



Highlights from the press briefing held by Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Board Chairperson Chokosola Chuula



✅ The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has opened 32 new frequencies for new radio stations and existing broadcasting houses wishing to expand their coverage.



✅ Of the 32 frequencies, 14 new frequencies have been given in areas including Ikelenge, Kasempa, Kaoma, Mitete, Mkushi, Samfya, Mansa, Kawambwa, Luano, Mporokoso, Chiengi, Nyimba and Kaputa ditricts.



✅ While 18 frequencies have been expanded in areas including Solwezi, Kaoma, Kawambwa, Chiengi, Mbala, Mwinilunga, Kitwe, Choma, Nakonde, Kaputa, Zambezi, Samfya and Mansa districts.



✅ Meanwhile, the Authority will soon invite members of the general public, including existing radio stations seeking to expand their broadcasting services, to apply for the new frequencies, particularly to unserved and underserved areas.



✅ The Authority will tomorrow communicate the details about the forthcoming advertisement, including the application requirements, eligibility criteria, and timelines.



✅ Furthermore, IBA will not invite applications for television broadcasting services due to the unavailability of additional capacity for public and private signal distributors to accommodate more television stations on their networks.



✅ And Topstar, and MultiChoice (DSTV and Go-Broadcasting) have indicated that their platforms have reached full capacity and can no longer accommodate additional television stations.



✅ IBA remains committed to engaging with relevant stakeholders to explore long-term solutions for expanding television broadcasting capacity.