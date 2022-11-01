Ibrahimovic likens himself to God and speaks bitterly to Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Most recently, in sharing with Canal+ (France), Ibrahimovic has just made arrogant statements when talking about the Ligue 1 tournament and did not forget to “spin” the current PSG trio, Messi, Neymar and Mbappe.

Specifically, the 41-year-old striker affirmed: “France needs me, PSG needs me, but I don’t need them. Even if PSG and France have Messi, Neymar or Mbappe, it doesn’t make them great because they are missing God.”

The above statement of Ibrahimovic shows that he is very confident in what he has done in the PSG shirt. The fact that he considers himself a “god” and lowers the top stars at the current club is a testament to the fact that the Swedish striker does not attach too much importance to everything that the representative of Paris can do.

This will certainly receive mixed opinions from fans, especially when the trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe are playing extremely impressively since the beginning of the season.

In fact, the biggest goal that the PSG leadership is aiming for is, of course, the Champions League title . This is something Ibrahimovic has not been able to do with the French club, so all are waiting for the aforementioned trio to contribute to help the club realize this goal this season.

The recent message of the Swedish striker will further motivate those top stars to do so. Ibrahimovic himself, in addition to the above sharing, also emphasized that he once offered to become a director for the club in 2021 but was not accepted.

At this time, at the age of 41, the Swedish striker is playing for AC Milan, but his age makes him very few appearances.