ICC AWARDS PRESIDENT HH FOR PLAYING KEY ROLE IN ZAMBIA MEETING ITS NDCs

The International Chamber of Commerce -ICC- has awarded President HICHILEMA for playing a key role in Zambia meeting its Nationally Determined Contributions -NDCs.

President HICHILEMA received the Presidential Transport Champion Award of the year at an event presided over by Africa investor Chairman Awards Adjudication panel Chief Executive Officer HUBERT DANSO.

The President who received the award this afternoon at the ongoing Cop27 conference in Sharm El sheikh, said the award came at the right time when the world was shifting to electric vehicle usage for transportation in order to protect the environment.

President HICHILEMA stressed that Zambia working with the Democratic Republic of Congo was ready to take part in the manufacturing of the electric vehicle batteries and that the headquarters of this Joint venture would be in NDOLA.