Ice Cube Reveals Secret To Surviving 32-Years Of Marriage

Rapper-turned-basketball league owner Ice Cube has disclosed the secret of surviving 32 years of marriage with his wife, Kimberly Woodruff.

Speaking on the Funky Friday with Cam Newton podcast, the filmmaker and musician stated that marriage required effort, patience, and “a sense of family.”

The couple is said to have been together since the late 1980s and officially tied the knot on November 28, 1992. They have four children and are described as one of the most admired couples in Hollywood.

When the show’s host asked about the hack to their long-lasting relationship in the interview, Ice Cube added that loyalty to each other was an important element.

“We’ve been married since ’92. So what’s that… 32 years?…You gotta want it. I don’t want nobody to have my woman. She mine. I’m hers,” he said.

Highlighting their strong bond, he added: “You don’t like your mama every day. Some days, she gets on your nerves. Every day ain’t going to be roses…You can’t expect that from your spouse…”

“You gotta be willing to give, and there’s a person that you want to give your time, effort, and love to,” he stated.

Fans were impressed with the interview, which highlighted an aside from Ice Cube that the public did not see often.

His responses attracted commendation from some followers when excerpts of the discussion appeared on Instagram.

“Cube always been a Big Dawg…not a puppy,” a follower wrote. “Cube is a grown man with a grown mentality! Another added.

Other admirers wrote: “When a man really loves you, trust me, he only wants you…“This is the difference between men and boys.”