Ice Spice Wants To Get ‘Thick Again’

Ice Spice has put some weight back on following fans’ concerns that she’d gotten too thin, and she’s rapping about it on her latest song snippet.

Posting to Instagram on Tuesday (March 11), Ice shared a part of her newest track while showing off her assets in front of the Eiffel Tower

“She got thin but she wanna get thick again/Shorty got back on her oats,” she raps. “He stay on my body it’s hard to get rid of him/You know that I like him the most!”

In the caption, she wrote what may be the name of the song – or what could be her current situation — with simply, “Thick again.”



Over the summer, Ice Spice showed off a notably slimmer figure, leading to rumors that she was taking the weight loss drug Ozempic – but she quickly shut that down.



“I actually came on here to talk about that real quick. I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic,” she said on X Spaces. “That’s one thing I wish. Oh my God! Like, what even is Ozempic? What the fuck is that? Genuinely, what is that?

“You lazy-ass bitches never heard of a gym? It’s called the gym, it’s called eating healthy, it’s called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting at home all fucking day, it’d be easier to stay