ICHALO NACHIPENA – NAWAKWI

“I want to ask! Does it mean there are no men or women at ECZ? I knew (ECZ commissioner) Ndiyoi Mutiti as a lady of very very extreme, not high, but extreme integrity. I knew her from the university as a lady of firmness and extreme integrity. She built the National Archives,” said Nawakwi to Daily Revelation. “Now she’s in the midst of mayhem and want to mess her name up and she’s going along with that.”

Nawakwi said she was concerned especially that the person involved was one of her acquaintances in the university.