ICHALO NACHIPENA – NAWAKWI
“I want to ask! Does it mean there are no men or women at ECZ? I knew (ECZ commissioner) Ndiyoi Mutiti as a lady of very very extreme, not high, but extreme integrity. I knew her from the university as a lady of firmness and extreme integrity. She built the National Archives,” said Nawakwi to Daily Revelation. “Now she’s in the midst of mayhem and want to mess her name up and she’s going along with that.”
Nawakwi said she was concerned especially that the person involved was one of her acquaintances in the university.
Ichalo teti chipene, the only one who is mad in this country is an idiot who is claiming that ichalo nacipena.
Awe, Ichalo tachipenene. Niwebo nawakwe upenene,
Chachine, ichalo nachipena
ZIBAZAKO NAWAKWI! WHEN YOU AS A MEMBER OF THOSE 22 PROMINENT MMD MEMBERS LEFT THE PARTY AND FORMED FDD, AND YOU NAWAKWI STARTED CALLING FTJ CHILUBA AS A THIEF, DID NDIYOYI MUTITI WRITE ANYTHING SUGGESTING THAT YOU HAD DEGRADED YOURSELF BY SO ACTING? STOP THESE INNUENDOS, THEY ADD NOTHING TO YOUR DWINDLING POLITICAL FORTUNES! JUST TRY TO CONTEST THE PF PRESIDENCY. THE ACT ALONE CAN REVIVE YOUR POLITICAL CAREER.
Every body is mad, it depends on the degree of madness. Since you are clearly showing that you are mad, every body else’s madness can be ignored, except your madness.
Maybe if we interviewed Madam Ndiyoi Mutiti she would say the exact words about you Madam Nawakwi? Biblical Matters of “Specks and Logs in others eyes and our eyes”, sichoncho?