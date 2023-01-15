ICIBOMFUMA CILATULIKA HH RUINING FERTILISER DISTRIBUTION – MUNDUBILE

Lusaka, Sunday (15th January 2023)

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says farmers that protested in Kabwe are saddened for not receiving top dressing fertiliser, Urea.

Mr. Mundubile who is also PF Presidential Candidate said it was even more disappointing that Central Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa had no reliable information on when Kabwe would receive fertiliser.

“We have learnt with sadness the information covered by Cloud FM Radio of Kabwe that farmers petitioned Central Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa over the non delivery of Urea fertiliser by the supplier, FSG. Icibomfuma, ecitulika (Forewarned is foramed),” he said.

Mr. Mundubile said the development was a great source of concern especially that the UPND Government inherited a fertiliser delivery system that was functioning.

“We had not experienced such delays in a long time,” he said.

He said, the experimental kind of leadership under President Hakainde Hichilema was costing citizens especially the poor Zambians.

“You can imagine that we are now in January and farmers are still talking about not receiving inputs,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile said the fertiliser distribution disaster was brought about because the New Dawn Government kicked out credible companies that had the capacity to deliver on time.

“It is very sad especially that the only reason why the farmers of Kabwe had to go through this was that someone was trying to experiment by getting rid of renowned fertiliser suppliers that have been supplying the commodity for a long time and substituted them with new suppliers who had no capacity to supply. This is what the result is now,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile further said, Kanchibiya District in Muchinga Province had also not received Urea fertiliser as announced by Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda.