Icon of the Seas: Biggest cruise ship in the world begins its first journey from Miami

The biggest cruise ship in the world has started its first trip from Miami, Florida. People are worried about the ship causing pollution by releasing methane gas.

The Icon of the Seas is 365 meters long and has 20 floors. It can hold a maximum of 7,600 passengers. Royal Caribbean Group owns it.

The boat is going on a trip to visit different islands in the tropics for seven days.

Environmentalists are saying that the LNG-powered ship will release harmful methane gas into the air.

Even though LNG is cleaner than fuel oil, it can still leak methane into the air.

Methane is a stronger greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.

Bryan Comer, who is the director of the Marine Programme at the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), said it’s a bad move. He told Reuters news agency that.

“He said using LNG as a marine fuel emits more than 120% extra greenhouse gas emissions than marine gas oil. ”

Earlier this week, the ICCT said that methane emissions from ships using LNG fuel are higher than what current regulations say.

Methane is a very strong greenhouse gas. It holds in 80 times more heat than carbon dioxide in the atmosphere for 20 years. Reducing these gases is very important to help stop the earth from getting too warm.

Royal Caribbean claims that the Icon of the Seas is 24% better at using energy than what is needed for new ships, according to the International Maritime Organization. The company wants to make a ship that doesn’t create any pollution by 2035.

Lionel Messi, the captain of Argentina’s winning World Cup team, who plays for Inter Miami, was at the ship’s naming ceremony on Thursday. He put a football on a stand to break a champagne bottle for good luck.

The building of Icon of the Seas cost $2 billion or £1. 6 billion The resort has seven pools, six big slides, and over 40 places to eat and drink.