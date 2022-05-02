I’D HAVE LEFT ZAMBIA IF I HAD DUAL CITIZENSHIP, SAYS EDWIN SAKALA

By Scoop Reporter

IF some of us had dual citizenship, we would have left Zambia for the duration that my friend, President Hakainde Hichilema, remains in power, Zambia Direct Democracy Movement (ZDDM) president Edwin Sakala has said.

Mr. Sakala says this is because it is clear that the mindset of President Hichilema is dangerously fixed far beyond national development and addressing the plight of the majority population of Zambians whose lives are negatively affected by the social and economic hardships.

“In national interest, we are not afraid that they can kill us or lock us up for opening our mouths. As a party, we understand the UPND thinking very well and fully aware what this party is capable of doing to hold on to power but whatever it does will not bend the will of the people of Zambia .

“As clearly demonstrated at the last press conference in State house the President was more concern about fixing leaders of the previous Government under the so called fight against corruption than addressing the plight of citizens who are now living in fear as the crime rate is dangerously high and the economic hardships are getting deeper by the day in spite of the miraculously high risen price of copper,” Mr. Sakala said.