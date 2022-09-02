Cow caused accident in which comedians survived

Popular comedians Winston Ngosa alias IDC Light and Emmanuel Phiri, famously, Ndine Emma, have survived a road accident on the Zimba-Livingstone Road, Southern Province.

The condition of the two youths is reportedly stable.

Police are yet to confirm the accident which happened over an hour, about 80 kilometers from the tourist capital, Livingstone, where the duo is sheduled to have a performance tomorrow.

The accident happened when the Toyota Mark X the two were traveling on lost control after hitting into a cow.

Messages of goodwill and quick recovery from fans have been pouring on social media soon after the news broke.

Credit: Nkani