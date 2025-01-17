IDC CEO INVITES GLOBAL INVESTORS TO ZAMBIA AT FUTURE MINERALS FORUM 2025



IDC CEO Mr. Cornwell Muleya has extended an open invitation to global investors, emphasizing the vast opportunities in Zambia’s diverse economic sectors, at the prestigious Future Minerals Forum 2025.



Speaking to a global audience during a panel discussion “Country Showcase – Zambia” in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Mr Muleya pledged Zambia’s commitment to promoting an investor-friendly environment by reducing barriers to entry.



“We handle local legislative measures, manage logistics, and acquire land to ensure investors have a credible partner in a Government entity. Our goal is to secure your investments for the future,” Mr. Muleya assured the audience.





“Our vision is to create a community that is investor-friendly, integrated with the rest of the world, and powered by technology that drives both social and economic progress,” he added.



Mr. Muleya emphasized the IDC’s strategic role in industrialization, job creation, and economic transformation.





“We operate in 12 sectors of the economy through our 36 subsidiaries, and the opportunities for investors to partner with us are immense,” he stated. “We are looking at a long-term plan on how Zambia will progress in terms of its strategy to industrialize and uplift the lives of citizens, build a community that is investor friendly and integrate with the rest of the world, bring technology to impact our lives and improve social and economic sectors.”





One of the key sectors highlighted during his speech was mining.



“We are actively seeking partnerships to expand Zambia’s mining potential,” Mr. Muleya said.





Through partnerships, IDC seeks to create jobs, improve local communities, and ensure long-term environmental and financial sustainability.



The Future Minerals Forum 2025 has served as a global platform to position Zambia as a competitive and secure investment destination by hosting a dedicated forum on Zambia’s investment opportunities.