IDC CEO FIRED

IDC GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SEPARATES FROM THE CORPORATION

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Board, wishes to inform the general public that the IDC Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mateyo C. Kaluba has separated from employment with the Corporation following expiration of his contract with effect from Wednesday 17th August 2022.

The IDC Board has thanked Mr Kaluba for his work and efforts at IDC and wished him well in his future endeavors. Mr Kaluba has been at the helm of IDC since August 2016.

Meanwhile, Mr Henry Sakala continues to act as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. Prior to his acting appointment in March 2022, Mr Sakala was the Chief Portfolio Officer of the IDC.

Issued by

(Original signed)

Namakau Mukelabai

Head Corporate Communication

Industrial Development Corporation