IDC CHAIRED BY PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MAKE STAGGERING LOSSES- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

The Report of the Auditor General on the Accounts of Parastatal Bodies and Other Statutory Institutions for the Financial Year ended 31st December, 2022. The Report covers the Financial Year ended 31st December, 2022.



IDC CHAIRED BY PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MAKE STAGGERING LOSSES



IDC’s Board of Directors is headed by President Hakainde Hichilema and provides overall guidance and direction in the management of the company’s assets and investments.



IDC was established to spearhead the development of Zambia’s domestic industrial capacity, and in doing so play a major role in creating jobs. IDC is one of the key implementing agencies of the Zambian Government’s Industrialization and Job Creation Strategy with identified growth sectors as drivers.



● The Committee is alarmed to learn that thirteen subsidiary companies under IDC incurred losses amounting to K746,084,000 (US$28.6million) and K1,854,902,817 (US$71.3million) in the period under review and out of the thirty SOEs in which the IDC holds 62.28 to 100 percent shareholding.



● Only five declared dividends amounting to K61,334,600 and K62,012,587