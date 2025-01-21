“If a FELON can become President… Why keep it on Job applications?” Ice T asks as Trump is sworn in

Ice T has made his feelings clear about Donald Trump becoming the President of the United States of America again after being convicted.

He questioned why job applications still ask people to indicate if they are felons on job applications, a situation which could affect their eligibility for the job.

“If a FELON can become President… Why keep it on Job applications…? Just sayin,” the American actor and rapper wrote on X.

Ice T also chose to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. day, which is today, rather than celebrate Trump’s inauguration.