A MESSAGE TO THE YOUTHS FROM THE ONLY YOUTH IN PARLIAMENT



Nalolo MP Hon Imanga Wamunyima Jr writes:





If a YOUTH MOVEMENT is sponsored by ‘old folks’ it ceases to be a movement but is a project. I urge young people to rise above being used as pawns of political power play. You have the numbers as young people, harness the demographic dividend.

I further make a clarion call for the massive participation of my fellow youth in the 2026 general elections.