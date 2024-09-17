IF ELECTIONS WERE HELD TODAY, HH WOULD LOSE, PREDICTS SEAN TEMBO



SEAN Tembo, leader of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), has criticised President Hakainde Hichilema, asserting that Zambians have lost confidence in him, especially regarding constitutional amendments.



Mr Tembo has noted that if elections were to be held today, President Hichilema would not stand any chance of being reelected because he had become the most unpopular siting President ever in the nation’s history.