If elections were held today UPND would still win – Muchima



HEALTH minister and Ikeleng’i Member of Parliament Elijah Muchima has reiterated that he has always been the sole winner of the parliamentary seat in his constituency since 2006, adding that if elections were held today, him and the entire UPND would still ace it.





This came to light when he was addressing rumours of him being chased from his constituency by his chief.



Muchima who denied to have been chased from his mother’s chiefdom stated that he could never be chased from that area as it was his baby which he has managed to keep since 2006.





In a viral video circulating on social media, Muchima is accused of running away from the scene after residents of that area told him to go back to Lusaka because of his alleged fake promises.





“I cannot, I can never be chased by anybody. I come from the chiefdom of senior chief Kanongesha. That’s where I come from, my mother’s side. Nobody can chase me. There is no conpetior for Elijah Muchima I win all the time. No matter what happens.”





“No one can challenge me, even if elections were held today I would still win and HH can still win. We have seen a lot of defectors coming from PF to the UPND so far,” said Muchima.





Muchima who has been a member of parliament for 19 years in Ikeleng’i also stated that there is unprecedented development in his constituency which cannot make the people chase him.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, March 18, 2025