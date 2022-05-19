If FTJ University contractor got the money, why not arrest him, Mwila asks govt
FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila has wondered why proprietors of China Energy Engineering Group, the company contracted to build FTJ University, have not been arrested if USD 33,750,000 was paid to them for the project.
And Mwila says those joining UPND are desperate and either want to eat with the party or have some active criminal cases.
Credit: News Diggers
This government is full of liars. Remember they got elected after telling so many lies. They keep accusing people and yet no one ever goes to court. The one that went to court got acquitted.
They are now creating diversionary news so that they can do shady deals on the side. Just like FTJ.
Conmen.