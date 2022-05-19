If FTJ University contractor got the money, why not arrest him, Mwila asks govt

FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila has wondered why proprietors of China Energy Engineering Group, the company contracted to build FTJ University, have not been arrested if USD 33,750,000 was paid to them for the project.

And Mwila says those joining UPND are desperate and either want to eat with the party or have some active criminal cases.

Credit: News Diggers