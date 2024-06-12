If HH could abandon appointments based on tribal and region, he could be a good leader – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

If only

If he focused on the economy, if he focused on real issues, if he abandoned self-praise and self-praise of his below-the-par performance, he could be a good leader.

If he could abandon appointments based on tribal and region, he could be a good leader.

If he ignored pursuing his imaginary political enemies, if he stopped unnecessary foreign travels, if he got rid of his dead woods in Cabinet, he could be a leader.

If he recognized that the price of mealie-meal, fuel, electricity and other essential commodities is the real economy for our people, he could be a good leader.

If he focused on key revenue generating sectors such as mining, agriculture and tourism, if he empowered and supported local businesses, he could be a good leader.

If he respected people’s rights, freedoms and human rights as enshrined in the Constitution, he could be a good leader.

If he let and supported Law Enforcement Agencies to be professional and abandon weaponising them to fight political opponents, he could be a good leader.

If only.