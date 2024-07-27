If HH means well for Zambia why didn’t he consider Mabenga for energy minister – Trevor Simumba

If HH means well for Zambia why didn’t he



consider Mabenga for energy minister – Simumba





By Thomas Ngala( The Mast)





IF truly the President means well for Zambia why did he not consider this gentleman Mabenga as energy minister, asks Trevor Simumba.



Mulobezi UPND member of parliament Raphael Mabenga is a civil engineer.



“If truly the President means well for Zambia why did he not consider this gentleman Hon Mabenga as Minister Energy? He is a civil engineer, loyal longtime UPND MP. Instead he takes a Min[ister] of Livestock [Makozo Chikote] brings him to energy in the midst of power crisis,” wrote Simumba on X, formerly Twitter.



But People’s Alliance for Change president Andyford Banda argued that, “I agree with you but again you can’t place loyalty over performance and that’s where we keep getting wrong. But Mabenga could be close.”



In response, Simumba said, “Loyalty is an important element but should not be above competence. The point is that Mabenga is an elected UPND MP with much better qualifications to be Minister of Energy and if there is concern about loyalty he is a long time UPND member.”



On Friday, President Hichilema swapped Kapala with Chikote.