IF HH MEANS WELL FOR ZAMBIANS, HE MUST OCCUPY NKWAZI HOUSE- Sean Tembo

PeP President Sean Tembo has questioned President Hakainde Hichilema’s reasons for repudiating the occupancy of Nkwazi House .

Mr. Tembo mentions that renovations of Nkwazi House are more cost-effective.

Mr Tembo states that it would approximately cost K5m to renovate nkwazi house which is much more convenient than the current trips to and from community house to Nkwazi house costing about K7m per month.

He has further queried President Hichilema to tell the nation if he wants a Gold toilet with Diamond plated toilet seats,

“Does he want Nkwazi house to have gold handle doors?, If thats what he wants then we shall understand”, proclaimed Mr Tembo .

As far renovations to the state house are concerned, there is only need for a change of carpets, cabinets, wardrobes, painting and landscaping. The walls, electrical, plumbing and roof remain the same”. elucidates Mr Tembo

He further says Presidency is about service to the Zambian people who are suffering with high cost of living.

“We should not be talking about the presidential luxury when Zambians are being subjected to high cost of living” further laments Mr Tembo