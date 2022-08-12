ATT: ALL PRAISE SINGERS
REF: MANHOOD CUTTING CEREMONY
Dear Comrades,
As you may be aware, people had volunteered to have their Manhood cut if President HH won the elections last year.
Now that it’s a known fact that Bally is the President, we shall proceed to do the needful as part of our 1 year Liberation Celebrations.
You are therefore cordially invited to the cutting ceremony for the following, at a butchery to be advised.
1. EEP President Chilufya Tayali
2. Antonio Mourinho Mwanza
3. Chanda John Chimba
See you at the ceremony!
Yours,
Kabanse
Snr. Praise Singer – Lusaka East
CC: Miselo Mibenge
Dennis Wei Mulenga
Harvey Scala Goldust
MK Airubi
Imagine the utter stupidity of this absurd proclamation. I am sure he is still functional or maybe not. Why else did he see no need for this precious instrument.
This is the level of lunacy, nonsense and arrogance we were subjected to. Very childish and pathetic leadership.
I should not be reacting to this at all but this ridiculous childis utterance needs to be called out. How can this individual face us without shame and expect us to think he is relevant in our current politics.
Make up your own mind. But for most of us this is worse than trush politics.