ATT: ALL PRAISE SINGERS

REF: MANHOOD CUTTING CEREMONY

Dear Comrades,

As you may be aware, people had volunteered to have their Manhood cut if President HH won the elections last year.

Now that it’s a known fact that Bally is the President, we shall proceed to do the needful as part of our 1 year Liberation Celebrations.

You are therefore cordially invited to the cutting ceremony for the following, at a butchery to be advised.

1. EEP President Chilufya Tayali

2. Antonio Mourinho Mwanza

3. Chanda John Chimba

See you at the ceremony!

Yours,

Kabanse

Snr. Praise Singer – Lusaka East

CC: Miselo Mibenge

Dennis Wei Mulenga

Harvey Scala Goldust

MK Airubi