If Hichilema will reach 2026 without resigning, then I am not a true prophet- Prophet Isaac Amata

Well-known Prophet Isaac Amata has said Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema will resign before reaching 2026.
“If Hakainde Hichilema will reach 2026 without resigning, then I am not a true prophet and I will stop preaching in Zambia and close down our churches”, Prophet Isaac Amata has declared.
Prophet Isaac Amata has told a Zambian Post journalist Mercy Mwanza that he has the powers and ability in him to heal the sick and accurately predict future events.
“I have powers and ability in me to heal the sick and accurately predict the future events” This claim alone can show that this man is a fake prophet. A prophet is just man and is flesh, he does not posses any powers because such powers only come from God. If he had such powers, why are people still dying in Nigeria? Why did we lose our dear RB here in Zambia? He could have healed him. But these are prophets who prophesy lies saying God has spoken to me when he hasn’t . (Jeremiah 14:14). They always tell people, I have dreamed, I have dreamed when they have dreamed nothing but falsehood. In 2017, this man said ECL will be in state house till 2026, but in August 2021, ECL lost to HH and left state house. When he saw that his prophecy had failed, he changed and said, HH will die before 2026, pf members will celebrate and ECL will bounce back. Now he has changed again saying if HH doesn’t resign before 2026, then I am not a true prophet. I will continue tormenting him till he resigns. So who can believe him, he is full of nothing but falsehood, how can someone die and resign at the same time? And why worrying or tormenting someone you know is dying? To HH, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob is saying; fear not I am with thee.