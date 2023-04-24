If Hichilema will reach 2026 without resigning, then I am not a true prophet- Prophet Isaac Amata

Well-known Prophet Isaac Amata has said Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema will resign before reaching 2026.

“If Hakainde Hichilema will reach 2026 without resigning, then I am not a true prophet and I will stop preaching in Zambia and close down our churches”, Prophet Isaac Amata has declared.

Prophet Isaac Amata has told a Zambian Post journalist Mercy Mwanza that he has the powers and ability in him to heal the sick and accurately predict future events.