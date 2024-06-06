If I play in Saudi Arabia for two years, I’ll be able to earn an incredible amount of money – Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne has revealed he is open to a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

The Belgian midfielder has one year left on his contract and has discussed a move abroad with his family, with his wife Michelle willing to consider it.

He is now wondering what his next move will be and is expected to be a target for the Saudi Pro League, either now or in 2025.

De Bruyne told Het Laatste Nieuws: “Saudi? At my age you have to be open to everything. If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money. Before that I had to play football for 15 years. I may not even reach that amount yet.

Then you have to think about what that could mean next. But at the moment I haven’t had to think about that yet.

“For my wife, an exotic adventure is okay. I have to think about my future. These are also conversations that we are increasingly having as a family. I still have one year left on my contract, so I have to think about what could happen.

“My eldest [son, Mason] is now eight years old and knows nothing but England. He also asks how long I will play for City. Once the moment comes, we will have to deal with it in a certain way.”

De Bruyne’s former teammates Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte both joined Saudi clubs last summer while this year could be City’s last chance to recoup a transfer fee for him