IF I PUT ON A DRESS, PEOPLE WILL THINK I AM A MAN WEARING WOMEN CLOTHES — Copper Queen striker Prisca Chilufya





💬“It’s the same thing; if I am putting on a dress, I will get the opposite comments again, like people saying, I am a male wearing female clothes, but when I am like this [in male clothing], nobody will even notice that this one is like this or that.





💬“It’s not that we want to be male, thats just how we feel comfortable.”



(Credit: Kaumba Chikenge – Journalist )