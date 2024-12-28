IF I PUT ON A DRESS, PEOPLE WILL THINK I AM A MAN WEARING WOMEN CLOTHES — Copper Queen striker Prisca Chilufya
💬“It’s the same thing; if I am putting on a dress, I will get the opposite comments again, like people saying, I am a male wearing female clothes, but when I am like this [in male clothing], nobody will even notice that this one is like this or that.
💬“It’s not that we want to be male, thats just how we feel comfortable.”
(Credit: Kaumba Chikenge – Journalist )
