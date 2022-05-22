If I send youths on Nakacinda, he won’t like it – Liswaniso warns

Jack Mwewa Report: UPND national youth chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso has denied having sent youths to go and intimidate Patriotic Front (PF) information and publicity chairperson Raphael Nakacinda at the courts.

Mr Liswaniso who was speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday advised Mr Nakacinda to stop provoking UPND to avoid reitaliation.

“Mr Nakacinda should stop provoking UPND youths by dragging my name in his matters. What he should know is that I am a national leader and if I were to send youths on him he won’t like it

Zambia Daily mail