Dickson Jere

Going Round Circles

The opposition PF Members of Parliament (MPs) walked out of Parliament yesterday in protest against the Speaker. This is the second time that they have opted to walk out as a form of protest.

But wait a minute.

It is PF that taunted UPND – then in opposition – for walking out of Parliament as a form of protest in a similar manner. What has changed? A court case was even filed in court against UPND MPs for walking out instead of debating in Parliament. If it was bad for UPND lawmakers to walk out of Parliament, it should equally be bad for PF MPs. What is good for the gander should also be good for the goose.

I think MPs should devise other forms of protests within the House than “walkouts” which didn’t work in the past. In any case, UPND will still form the quorum – like PF did in past years – and continue with deliberations notwithstanding the boycott. Walkouts have not been effective in the past.

We are going round circles…

Good morning!

3 hrs · Public