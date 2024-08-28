If Lungu wasn’t bitter, he would have been useful to Hichilema – Kawana



INFORMATION and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says if former president Edgar Lungu wasn’t bitter, he would have been useful to President Hakainde Hichilema.



Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Kawana stated that if Lungu humbled himself as a former head of state without getting back into active politics, he could have been representing the Head of State in many activities.



He said this as he was responding to Lungu’s threats to civil servants noting that the former president had no power over Government workers.



“If former President Lungu wasn’t bitter, he would have been useful to President Hakainde Hichilema. The President could have been sending him to countries to represent him. But he’s now back into active politics, how do we give him that honour,” said Kawana.



The Permanent Secretary added that Lungu’s coming back into active politics was personal and not for the good of the country.



“This is the man whose wife, daughter and son are before the courts of law with unexplained properties of wealth. This fight that Lungu has put up is personal not for the nation, the country must establish this. Lungu is back into active politics because of his family members, his fight has got nothing to do with the nation but with saving his family,” he said.



He challenged the nation to compare and contrast between Lungu and President Hichilema to ascertain whose leadership was anchored on law or lawlessness.



“I want you to see the difference between Mr. Lungu and President Hichilema. One is anchored on lawlessness and one is anchored on law. The president has emphasised that when you do wrong, you are on your own. Mr. Lungu is anchored on lawlessness,” observed Kawana.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, August 28, 2024