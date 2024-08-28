If Lungu wasn’t bitter, he would have been useful to Hichilema – Kawana
INFORMATION and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says if former president Edgar Lungu wasn’t bitter, he would have been useful to President Hakainde Hichilema.
Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Kawana stated that if Lungu humbled himself as a former head of state without getting back into active politics, he could have been representing the Head of State in many activities.
He said this as he was responding to Lungu’s threats to civil servants noting that the former president had no power over Government workers.
“If former President Lungu wasn’t bitter, he would have been useful to President Hakainde Hichilema. The President could have been sending him to countries to represent him. But he’s now back into active politics, how do we give him that honour,” said Kawana.
The Permanent Secretary added that Lungu’s coming back into active politics was personal and not for the good of the country.
“This is the man whose wife, daughter and son are before the courts of law with unexplained properties of wealth. This fight that Lungu has put up is personal not for the nation, the country must establish this. Lungu is back into active politics because of his family members, his fight has got nothing to do with the nation but with saving his family,” he said.
He challenged the nation to compare and contrast between Lungu and President Hichilema to ascertain whose leadership was anchored on law or lawlessness.
“I want you to see the difference between Mr. Lungu and President Hichilema. One is anchored on lawlessness and one is anchored on law. The president has emphasised that when you do wrong, you are on your own. Mr. Lungu is anchored on lawlessness,” observed Kawana.
By Catherine Pule
Kalemba, August 28, 2024
If Lungu wasn’t bitter, he would have been useful to Hichilema – Kawana
Kafwana you are on point. The clubbing master is bitter to the core. If citizens make a mistake of going back to their vomit, they will have themselves to blame for endorsing violence over peace and tranquility. Plundering over prudent usage of public resources which are benefiting orphans, under prevaledged and widows.
The PF, as long as it fronts the same characters, can never change for the better.
They may never say it in public now, but we can all see their poison of tribalism in most government institutions. Anyone brave enough can embark on a fact finding mission in all government institutions and publish the figures of all the people from all tribes that are working there and even in places like embassies. Would you say they would change?
Listen to their outbursts and you can tell that chaos is in the brewing pot!
They have sponsored individuals who are all out preaching tribalism country wide.
This country needs sober characters to hold the instruments of power.
Those that are analytical will tell you that those fronting themselves for leadership have a negative and filthy past.
No matter how much you may wash a pig, as long as it is a pig, it will go back to the mess it knows well to embrace.
ABA batata baba pabonaushi. You can never trust him with the instruments of power once again.
Kwena, nangula kuitemwa kuti wafwayafye ukutila fyonse kanofye waikatamo.
If he had no mercy for a widow whom he robbed of her benefits, what of one who is dependant on the social cash transfer? Didn’t he allow some of his disciples to steal the social cash transfer, depriving the deserving poor people of the little cushion they were getting from government to prolong their lives and prevent their complete fall into adult malnuitrition and eventual death?
Didn’t he encourage UKULYA MWIBALA to sponsor violence and delinquent behaviour?
Please, let him just wait for God to call him to a restful sleep in peace than leave a chaotic Zambia behind. Don’t look for a reason to die prematurely because of bitterness. You can clean up your past by doing good to the Zambians you robbed of vibrant and promising bread winners.
Let this country recover from the damage you left behind. Let the orphans you created have a chance to replace their murdered father’s and sisters opportunities to progress their families to a better and foreseeable good life, which chance the New Dawn Government has offered them.
Don’t let those that plundered use you to shield them. You can be a good man, you can leave a better legacy than the violence that you are good at fanning.
You can either listen to this simple advice or leave a curse on your children and grand children. You can learn a lesson from what is happening to the late FTJ’ s offspring ( MHSRIP) in comparison to the late Mwanawasa’s ( MHSRIEP) children. God never misses his word.
H H is very bitter over the 127 days in prison. That’s why some names from other suspected regions in his wisdom must be punished.
What is this man trying to say. Lungu is not a bitter man! Lungu is a care free man! The ones that are bitter are those acting vengefully! That publicly shows the bitterness! However, time will tell! The bitter one will soon be known! And why waste time talking about such illerevant issues when most Zambians are sleeping hungry, and darkness?