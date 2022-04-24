IF NAKACHINDA IS NOT ARRESTED FOR PROMOTING GENOCIDE (WAR) AGAINST THE TONGA GROUP (TONGA, ILLA AND LENJE) THEN MINISTER OF HOME AFFAIRS AND POLICE MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE.

By Koswe Editors

Hakainde Hichilema is doing everything possible to unite this country but deranged elements want this country to go for war.

Koswe calls on Jack Mwiimbu and police to arrest Nakachinda before the TONGA group starts being killed by other tribes or indeed starts fighting those who think that they are a dull group which should not lead Zambia.

PF was kicked out of office for tolerating such war mongering sentiments and Hakainde as President of laws must now allow such but it is not his duty to show PF criminals how to respect the law. It is those he has given jobs like Jack Mwiimbu and others to effect these laws and help unite the country.

We are told one Zambian brave youth who loves unity and hates tribalism named Bruce Kanema will report Nakachinda to the Police. Zambians hope that Jack Mwiimbu and the Police will not shield these PF criminals but have these criminals arrested from whichever police station in the country.

These are the same criminals abducting poor mobile money youths so that Zambians can rise against Hichilema. It is all political scheming and Koswe won’t sit on information regarding those Hichilema has given jobs are sleeping with PF criminals.

Minister or whatever! As long as you side with criminals who Zambians voted out, we will not spare your bedrooms and just maybe that is the best way to help Hichilema govern this country better.