If PF Is Deregistered, Its Members Of Parliament Shall Retain Their Seats As Independent Lawmakers- Hon Given Lubinda

URGENT MEDIA NOTICE

Friday 28 April 2023

This serves to inform the media and the general public that the story appearing in today’s Daily Nation Zambia Newspaper headed: “PF DEREGISTRATION MAY TRIGGER EARLY ELECTIONS – LUBINDA” has erroneously been attributed to me and must totally be ignored.

1. I never gave any statement to Daily Nation concerning the captioned subject matter.

2. As a seasoned former lawmaker who participated in the 2016 Constitutional Amendments, I am fully conversant with the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia with regards the fate of Members of Parliament in the event of the dissolution of the political party that sponsored their election.

Article 72 (9) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia deals with the vacation of office as Member of Parliament and dissolution of political party and states that;

“If a political party is dissolved, a Member of Parliament shall retain the member’s seat as an independent member.”

3. I have since spoken to the Daily Nation and they have promised to rectify their mistake.

I thank you

Issued by;

Hon Given LUBINDA

Vice President

Patriotic Front