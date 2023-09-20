Lucky Mulusa writes….

The violence we saw at the Patriotic Front (PF) secretariat last week was repugnant and nauseating to say the least.

This is what the Zambian people rejected on the 12 August, 2021 and hopped never to see again.

If the PF means it when they say they have rebranded then we must see stern action such as expulsion of those involved.

The PF needs to save Zambians from such misfits. Such misfits do not understand what a political party is.

In contemporary democracy, a political party is a mere platform where people of like minds and ideals congregate and through mature deliberations devoid of violence, refine their ideals to attain pole position in electoral contest in their quest to seek the people’s mandate.

Unfortunately, membership gets tainted by misfits such as those involved in the break-in and destruction of property at the secretariat.

I wish to urge the PF to rid itself of such misfits even before law enforcement agencies move in if at all they will.

If this does not happen, the PF will be confirming that such behaviour forms the core of the party’s identity, that is violent and backward and not fit to participate in the governance of this peaceful nation!

