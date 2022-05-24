If PF was corrupt, we wouldn’t be struggling to raise money for conference – Chilangwa

By Ulande Nkomesha

PF acting secretary general Nickson Chilangwa says if the former ruling party was corrupt, it would not be struggling to raise money to hold the general conference.

And Chilangwa says some well-wishers who used to help PF with resources in the past are afraid of doing so now because they may be “hunted down” by the government.

Source: News Diggers