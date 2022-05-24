If PF was corrupt, we wouldn’t be struggling to raise money for conference – Chilangwa
By Ulande Nkomesha
PF acting secretary general Nickson Chilangwa says if the former ruling party was corrupt, it would not be struggling to raise money to hold the general conference.
And Chilangwa says some well-wishers who used to help PF with resources in the past are afraid of doing so now because they may be “hunted down” by the government.
Source: News Diggers
You are all hiding the looted money that you have bought vehicles and properties. Some are trading under other people s names.
No ba Chilangwe, the people helped ichipani so tht in return they are awarded inflated Tenders for roads. Now because the tenders are no-longer there; they are unwilling, it has nothing to do with being followed.
Secondly all former Cabinet Ministers during the PF regime are selfish, they dont want to sacrifice their personal money for the party. Those resource either stolen or acquired genuinely, the former Cabinet Ministers would not have if they were not offered the opportunity to serve yet they do not want to sacrifice for the party but just want to benefit.