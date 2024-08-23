IF PIGS CAN’T EAT IT, HUMANS CAN’T EAT IT TOO, ITS POISONOUS SAYS NAWAKWI



FDD president Edith Nawakwi has called for the immediate withdrawal from the market poisonous mealie meal.



Nawakwi wonders if the contaminated mealie meal cannot feed animals, how will they be safe for human beings.



She warns that the current happening in the country is denting President Hakainde Hichilema’s legacy.



Nawakwi says the people of Zambia will remember President Hichilema for such incidences like aflatoxin contaminated mealie meal and shortage of drugs in hospitals coupled with corruption in public institutions.



In the video below, Nawakwi gives more details.



Credit@Mbili Reports