If President Lungu Had Met Sishuwa Sishuwa While He Was In Office, What Difference Would It Have Made?- Kellys Kaunda

By Kellys Kaunda



IF PRESIDENT LUNGU HAD MET SISHUWA SISHUWA WHILE HE WAS IN OFFICE, WHAT DIFFERENCE WOULD IT HAVE MADE?

“In retrospect, we should have met much earlier, maybe I could not have taken you as a hired gun. Otherwise, I read your writings although I had difficulties appreciating the motive for the reason I referred to. My interactions with you however, revealed you as a principled critic.” Edgar Chagwa Lungu, 6th President of Zambia

The presidency is a fortress. It is extremely hard to go past the walls of human structures that are built around it. Presidents, in my view, live in a make-believe-world no different from a movie. The occupant of this office is in theory availed a diversity of views, perspectives, and expertise on a variety of issues demanding his attention. You could say that he is availed the best advice that money can buy.

In fact, President Lungu may have had access to the same quality, if not even better, of knowledge and wisdom of Sishuwa Sishuwa! What difference the latter’s interaction would have made in the Lungu Presidency will remain a matter of speculation. Undoubtedly, Sishuwa is a brilliant scholar and analyst of public policy. I read every article he writes as long as I have become aware of its existence.

For those of us that criticize from outside government, we need to be humble enough to understand that there are in government men and women of our caliber if not even better. The fact that things still go wrong is not necessarily because government or Presidents lack better experts or advisors. Implementation and delivery of public policy are very strange monsters which have occupied scholarly inquiry for decades now.