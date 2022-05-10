UPPZ President Charles Chanda
If the New Dawn government will give Vedanta KCM back one thing will be proved that Zambia is a disadvantage to country
27 years ruled by Malawi (UNIP)
20 years ruled by the world by Privatization gurus (MMD and their consultants)
10 years ruled by China through PF
Presently America front runners followed by foreign investors
Its a very painful truth and l don’t care the comments that will follow. We cry for a Fully Zambian President who will care for the interest of citizens.
CC
UPPZ President
And he hopes to be President of Zambia one day! Only in his nightmarish dreams.