UPPZ President Charles Chanda

If the New Dawn government will give Vedanta KCM back one thing will be proved that Zambia is a disadvantage to country

27 years ruled by Malawi (UNIP)

20 years ruled by the world by Privatization gurus (MMD and their consultants)

10 years ruled by China through PF

Presently America front runners followed by foreign investors

Its a very painful truth and l don’t care the comments that will follow. We cry for a Fully Zambian President who will care for the interest of citizens.

