RELEASE NAKACHINDA

By Pilato

We cannot justify a flawed piece of law by the name of its victim. We cannot justify the “defamation of the president” law because the charged is a PF member. What was wrong under PF will be wrong even if it was done under any political party. The assumption that just because I was unjustly arrested and persecuted by the PF so I should rejoice when PF members are arrested on silly charges is nonsensical. When I was arrested and charged for the defamation of the president, I was ready to challenge it all the way because I believed that it was not a necessary law in a democratic country. I cannot support that same law now simply because it is Nakachinda, PF involved. I know what the PF did to me, even to this day I struggle with a lot of psychological and emotional effects from what I was subjected to BUT that does not justify the employment of a law that threatens free expression in a democratic country.

It is easy to be emotional about this and justify wrongs BUT emotions are very temporal structures. We cannot defend a law because it satisfies our feelings.

If the only charge for Mr Nakachinda is “defamation of the president “ then release him. The promotion of this piece of law poses a threat to the flourishing critical expressions in the country. We can’t claim to be a better people by standing on archaic terms.

Release Nakachinda