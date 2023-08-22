if there are diplomats among those arrested in the Gold Scandal, and they are not officially accredited to Zambia, their detention and prosecution is legal and lawful- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



Status of a Diplomat and Diplomatic Passport

Qs; Can a Diplomat get arrested?

Ans; Yes and No. A Diplomat enjoys full immunity from prosecution in a country(ies) of accrediation what we call host countries.

The Head of the Mission and residence of the Ambassador enjoy full immunity and shall not be subject to intrusion, searches or unauthorized entry.

The receiving(host) state is not permitted to prosecute diplomats, and must protect them, along with their families and property.

However, a Diplomat has no immunity in countries where he/she is NOT accredited including their home countries.

However, a person carrying a Diplomatic passport, enjoys worldwide benefits such as using fastest access to airport terminals and may not be subjected to searches or removal of shoes and belts.

So if there are diplomats or people carrying diplomatic passports among those arrested in the Gold Scandal, and they are not officially accredited to Zambia, their detention amd prosecution is legal and lawful.

If a diplomat accredited to Zambia or resident in Zambia is among those being investigated Zambia can ask for their removal or recall.

The Vienna Convention does not give diplomats carte blanche for misconduct.

Diplomatic immunity does not place diplomats above the law and diplomats are obliged to conduct themselves in accordance with the laws of the receiving state.

In the event of misconduct, however, only the sending state has the authority to take action, for instance by recalling the diplomat or waiving his/her diplomatic immunity.