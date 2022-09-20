If they can be facilitated to launch an attack in a foreign country, what will stop PF from launching sodomy in Zambia?- Prophet Seer1

Prophet Seer1

If they can be facilitated to launch an attack in a foreign country, what will stop them from launching sodomy in Zambia?

Do you really know Lungu?

Do you really know PF?



Do you really know terrorists?

Do you really understand how they operate?

Continue defending PF they will soon sodomize your son or your father then your eyes will open.

Edgar Lungu was dealing and opened doors for terrorists in Zambia.

That the results that you are seeing.

#Seer1