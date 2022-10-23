“If UPND continue like this, myself, I’ll come live and apologize to Edgar Lungu” – Seer 1

I WILL personally come to Zambia and apologize to former president Edgar Lungu for having campaigned against him and scandalizing him in the run up the 2021 general elections, Nigerian prophet Andrew Ajimadu, known as Seer 1 has said.

And Seer 1 says the United Party for National Development (UPND) is persecuting former President Lungu whom he has exonerated as being innocent because had the former Head of State been guilty, it would not have taken the new dawn administration such a long time to jail him.

He said on his Facebook live that former President Lungu was now being viewed as a saint by Zambians because of the harassment he has suffered and endured at the hands of UNPD administration.

He has vowed that should the UPND continue on its trajectory of harassing and persecuting former President Lungu while at the same time manipulating the electoral system to block rival candidates in elections, he would have to option but take the risk of coming to Zambia to render an apology to the former Head of State.

“If I talk about ECL (Edgar Chagwa Lungu), it is like ECL is now a saint and if UPND continues like this, me, myself Seer 1 I will come live and apologize to ECL because it seems we are just fighting a Man that was innocent,” Seer 1 said.

Seer 1 said if Mr. Lungu was not innocent, he would have been in jail by now following investigations being conducted against him by the law enforcement agencies.

The Nigerian prophet said he sympathized with former Kabushi Member of Parliament (MP) Bowman Lusambo who is facing a number of court cases whom he said had gained favour from the people and was being missed.- Daily Nation