IF WE COMPLETELY STOP EXPORTS, WE’D HAVE TO INCREASE TARIFFS – ZESCO

ZESCO spokesperson Matongo Maumbi says the power situation would almost remain the same even if the power utility cut all electricity exports, arguing that they would have to hike tariffs for local consumers in order to keep running.

And Maumbi has told customers to report any areas that are “unnecessarily” having prolonged power supply beyond the allocated load-shedding hours so that the corporation can institute investigations.

Asked if Zesco was planning to completely cut power exports on Diamond TV’s Diamond Breakfast programme, Wednesday, Maumbi said discussions to claw back more power were underway.

“Even if we were to completely cut the power that we exporting, the situation would remain almost the same because the tariffs that we have for residential…

(Diggers)