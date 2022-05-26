IF WE RAISE MONEY IN 1-2 WEEKS CONFERENCE WILL BE HELD – CHAMA … If there will be any postponement, it’s not up to me but the central committee

PF national chairman Davies Chama says “it was expected that the general conference would be held in June”, and that if the party can raise the funds within the “next one week, two weeks” they will be ready to hold the event.

And when asked whether the PF would remain the same with or without the conference, Chama said the party will not die as it has 60 members of parliament, the central committee, other structures plus the general membership.

Chama also said fellow PF member Paul Moonga has his own reasons “why he probably cannot be questioning UPND as a member of PF.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on assertions by former PF Lusaka Province youth chairperson Kelvin Kaunda, who recently joined the Socialist Party that his former party had only managed to raise K10,000 of the required K5 million needed for the conference and that they would soon call for a meeting to postpone the conference, Chama said…