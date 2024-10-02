If we say four hours of power, we shall ensure stability for the fours hours – Zesco



THE country’s power utility, has announced that there will be a significant improvement in electricity supply and stability following the resumption of full capacity operations at Maamba Energies.



The company expects power stability to return starting today.



Last month, Maamba Collieries embarked on phase two of its annual plant maintenance works, reducing power supply by 150 for the past 15 days.



This resulted in emergency power rationing within the stipulated timeframe.



During a media engagement yesterday, Zesco director for transmissions, operations Justin Loongo, disclosed that aside from the resumption of Maamba Collieries into full operation, the utility had secured an additional 400 megawatts (MW) of power during off-peak hours from South African utility,Eskom.



“Going forward with these inflows of (power) imports, we shall maintain a stable and consistent supply. If we say you will be rationed for four hours, we shall ensure there is stability for the four hours. If we say there will be power for three hours, there will be stability for that period of three hours.”



Furthermore, in an effort to address the ongoing power challenges, Zesco announced they submitted a fresh application to the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) for an emergency tariff adjustment.



In August this year, ERB rejected ERB rejected Zesco’s application for an emergency tariff hike, noting that increased tariffs would increase the cost of living for consumers.



However, they have submitted a fresh application proposing tariff changes aimed to reduce costs for customers consuming less than 200 units while potentially increasing tariffs for those consuming more than 500 units.



Zesco Head of Business Development, Fitzpatrick Kapepe, explained that the tariff adjustments are intended to reduce the burden on low-income consumers while ensuring the financial sustainability of the utility.



He said he proposed reductions could range from 9 to 20 percent for customers consuming between 100 and 200 units.



With the increased power supply and the proposed tariff adjustments, Zesco aims to maintain a stable and consistent electricity supply. However, it has not been stated if this development will also come with a reduction in load shedding hours as the country is officially being subjected to a 3 hours supply of electricity per day.



Meanwhile, Finance and National Planning Minister, Situmbeko Musokotwane, has urged the public to support Zesco’s request for a tariff increase.



Speaking at the Deloitte 2025 budget review meeting, Dr Musokotwane highlighted the importance of adequate resources for Zesco to import power and maintain a reliable electricity supply…https://kalemba.news/local/2024/10/02/if-we-say-four-hours-of-power-we-shall-ensure-stability-for-the-fours-hours-zesco/



By Moses Makwaya



Kalemba October 2, 2024