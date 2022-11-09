If working with HH will make me unpopular in PF, so be it – Mafinga PF MP Robert Chabinga

If working with HH will make me unpopular in PF, so be it – Mafinga MP

MAFINGA PF MP Robert Chabinga says President Hakainde Hichilema has a heart for Zambia, adding that working with the Head of State will make him unpopular in his party, then so be it.

And Chabinga says the new dawn government has been very magnanimous in terms of fixing the economy, arguing that previously, people would just “bulldoze their way in” and have free money.

Credit: News Diggers