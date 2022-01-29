Pastor Jimmy Kay Real Talk writes:

if you are broke stay away from marriage because there is nothing cheap about it.

lobola is not cheap



kitchen parties are not cheap.

wedding venues,wedding dress and suits cost money

rentals,especially in Lusaka Re not cheap



children are not cheap. you will not go into shoprite to get free diapers and formula just because you are in love.they cost money.

taking care of a woman is not cheap.you will need to maintain her looks.



school fees are not cheap unless you are taking your children to a new dawn government free education school.



my brother if you are not financially stable to take care of financial responsibilities in a marriage please leave marriage alone, a man must not start a family without a proper financial plan otherwise tekeni amatako panshi.#i said what I said #ZambiasTopPodcast #